Senator Drew Springer introduces bill to reform ERCOT Board

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— State Senator Drew Springer filed Senate Bill 743 on Tuesday which would require ERCOT Board Members to be a Texas resident.

Springer issued the following statement:

“When millions of Texans lost power last week, all eyes were on ERCOT to get answers and have our lights and heat turned back on,” Springer said. “When I learned that five out of the fifteen board members did not live in Texas and were not experiencing the freezing conditions like the rest of us, my constituents and fellow Texans demanded that change. It is unacceptable that Texans went days without heat for their homes and no running water due to the mismanagement at ERCOT. I filed SB 743 today as one of the first steps for the Texas Legislature to consider as we work towards overhauling ERCOT. As we look ahead to recovering and rebuilding from the many damages and hardships Texans endured, holding ERCOT accountable for their actions is a top priority to prevent a catastrophe like this from happening again.”