WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a busy year for Texas lawmakers at the Capitol. Through vigorous legislative work, 774 laws went into effect on September 1, 2023.

Of the 774, legislators are celebrating work done during 2023 such as Senate Bill 22, which began a Rural Sherrif’s Office Salary Assistance Grant Program providing funds to sheriff’s offices to help increase pay across the office.

Additionally, House Bill 598 makes it harder for those convicted of animal cruelty to own animals for at least five years after the first offense.

But, entering the 88th Legislature, Gov. Greg Abbott made ‘school choice’ a top priority, even calling two special sessions late in the year. Some rural House Republicans, however, such as Gary VanDeaver, were a hard no on school vouchers.

“I’m just philosophically not in favor of vouchers, primarily because of the district I represent,” VanDeaver said to the Texas Tribune.

After a third and fourth special session with school vouchers, along with teacher raises on the docket, lawmakers failed to pass any legislation on the matter. The fourth special session ended on December 5, 2023.

While attending a Clay County Commissioners Court meeting, District 30 Senator Drew Springer weighed in on whether or not Abbott may call lawmakers back to get something worked out.

“I think we’re probably going to be safe until January 2025, before we go back into session,” Springer said. “We got the primaries coming up. We’ll see if that changes anything on the outlook of 2025.”

While the future legislation of school vouchers currently hangs in the balance, Springer noted that constant education on the matter is key.

“I think it has to be one of those things. It has to be brought out to the citizenry, talked about, told why it won’t ruin our public education, which 95 percent of our kids, if it does pass, will still go there,” Springer explained. “We need to make sure it’s properly funded. We can do more than one thing at a time.”

Other topics to keep an eye on for 2024 are immigration and border security, which include Senate Bill 4 – which was passed during the regular session – making it a state crime to illegally cross the border from Mexico. A lawsuit has been filed by the Justice Department calling it unconstitutional.

Property taxes remain a big topic for taxpayers after the legislators passed a historic $18 billion tax-cut package, which was signed off in the November election.

Speaking of primaries, Senate District 30 will see new faces on the ballot come March.

Springer announced in November he would not seek re-election after serving Texomans for more than a decade, first as a Representative for Texas House, then winning a special election for senator in 2021.

“This has never been a career for me, but rather a meaningful chapter in my life,” Springer said. “While this chapter has been exciting and rewarding, I look forward to the next chapter of continuing and growing the family business and spending more time with family.”

According to KERA News, six candidates have filed to fill Springers’ spot, three Republicans and three Democrats.

Cody Clark (R)

Carrie DeMoor (R)

Brent Hagenbuch (R)

Michael Braxton (D)

Matthew McGehee (D)

Dale Frey (D)

“I’m looking on endorsements for several races; not only in mine but several of the House ones as well,” Springer continued. “But, I want to make sure we get the right person in to replace me, somebody that listens to the entire district, not just the population centers. That’s [a] really important thing for me.”

While several candidates are hoping to take over District 30, Hagenbuch recently came under fire by fellow candidate Cody Clark for allegations of living outside the district.