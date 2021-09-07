Send birthday cards to Burkburnett boy who lost father in car crash

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A young boy will be celebrating his ninth birthday without his father for the first time this year.

Camdyn Brock will be turning 9 on September 11, 2021, and his family is asking for residents to send him cards to cheer him up on his first birthday without his father.

If you would like to send Camdyn a card and maybe a joke or two you can send them to 717 W 3rd St, Burkburnett TX, 76354.

According to Camdyn’s aunt, April Smith, Camdyn likes to play on his Nintendo Switch, Minecraft, Fortnite, Beyblades, Marvel, Pokémon and turtles.