WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Senior Junior Forum took some time Tuesday to gift several local nonprofits a very special gift.

The group hosted a check presentation over at the Forum to present $44,000 in donations to local charities. The money was raised by the huge community support at this year’s Red River Wine and Beer Festival.

Some of the recipients were Patsy’s House, Whispers of Hope, and scholarship programs at MSU and Vernon college. The Senior Junior Forum president Ladell Schmalzried says they’re just glad to be giving back to our community.

“We would not be able to present this check if it wasn’t for them coming and supporting us. It’s just amazing to know that we’re helping these ladies that are here tonight with their organizations and hope to continue to do so in the future,” Schmalzried said.

To find out more about the Senior Junior Forum click here.