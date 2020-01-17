Seniors set eyes on college prep as high school winds down

It’s an exciting time for Hirschi High School seniors, as they prepare for the next major step in their lives, going to college.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s an exciting time for Hirschi High School seniors as they prepare for the next major step in their lives—going to college.

Three students who know a thing or two about the college application process have been accepted in the schools of their choice.

According to the students, planning ahead for college could save their peers some headaches as they try to meet application deadlines.

“Put your all into it, just work hard for what you want,” Hirschi High School senior Summer Campbell said.

Campbell said she has high hopes of becoming a music professor.

“The band directors and the band have always been like a family to me and they helped me grow as a person and become who I am today and so I want to eventually become a band director,” Campbell said.

For Campbell, getting a head start on a college career is important to her after experiencing a rough childhood and growing up in foster care.

“I got the application and everything finished by late September and got accepted by mid to late October,” Campbell said. “I’ve just been going at it.”

Campbell isn’t the only one as fellow senior James Turner has been accepted to both Texas Tech University and the University of Texas at Austin, yet the application process was anything but easy, and he highly encourages his peers to start early.

“I never really thought about preparing for college until senior year which was a big mistake so if you’re gonna apply, start junior year,” Turner said.

For Estefani Higareda, who has two acceptance letters including one from Abilene Christian University and is waiting on a third, setting an example for those looking up to her is the biggest accomplishment of all.

“I also have siblings that are in high school right now so I manage to be good support for them and tell them this is how it’s going to be, you gotta be ready for that,” Higareda said.

Higareda, Turner and Campbell said they all faced their own roadblocks in their application process, whether it was delayed paperwork or just figuring out the details for FASFA and they agree it can all become overwhelming if you don’t plan accordingly.

Campbell will attend Midwestern State University in the Fall 2020 semester, Higareda hopes to study Criminal Justice and Turner will be studying Chemistry, with a focus in Pharmaceutical Sciences.