Sentencing for man involved in forgeries of his grandmother and a dead man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A repeat forger has been sentenced to probation for a forgery in which the victim was his own grandmother.

Ryan Becker, who turned 32 Thursday, received five years probation, Tuesday, on two counts of forgery of an elderly person.

The forgeries were committed in 2018. Police said Becker forged his grandmother’s checks and deposited them into his account.

An employee of Pilgrim’s Bank on Jacksboro Highway called police to report the forged checks totaling $1,558.

A caregiver for the victim said Becker had stolen the checks from her home.

The bank reported that immediately after depositing the checks, becker went to the atm machine outside the bank and withdrew the money.

Becker and a woman were also accused of involvement in another check forgery around the same time.

A woman said nine checks totaling $2,500 belonging to her dead brother were forged with their signatures.

Police said the checks were cashed or deposited by Emily Quinn at different banks.

Police said they found a video from the Walmart on Lawrence Road that showed Becker accompanied by Quinn cashing one of the forged checks.

About a month after being placed on probation, Quinn was arrested and charged with shoplifting a bra and dog collar at Walmart and a few days after that arrested for theft of mail in Burkburnett.

A motion to revoke her probation was filed in March.

Becker has previous convictions for forgery, theft and credit card abuse