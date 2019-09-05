September marks 136 years since first train rolled into WF

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — When looking at Wichita Falls, folks can see a thriving city, but almost 150 years ago, the biggest city around Texoma was Henrietta until Wichita became the rail head for businesses.

“When it first came to Wichita Falls, we were the rail-head, where the end of the train was on day one. Without that railroad there would be no town here,” historian author Steve Goen said. “You had Kemp and Kell trying to establish industries train to do grain, it was at the same time coal went out they hit the oil boom here they had the railroads in place, so what happened after that they built all the refineries here in Wichita Falls.”

Soon after, Wichita Falls population spiked and new businesses started to open. With all that history the North Texas Museum has kept an archive of the Wichita Falls railroad.

“If we don’t know who we are and where we been we kinda lose touch of the future it grounds us and lets us know who we are and where we are and where we came from,” Wichita County archivist Bryce Blar said.

From a town that was started by a railroad to a town that continues to grow into something, all Wichitans can enjoy.