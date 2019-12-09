Sergeant Major of the Army visits Fort Sill

Ft. Sill (KFDX/KJTL) — Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston visited young soldiers Friday and shared wisdom with as they start their careers.

As Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston is the Army chief of staff’s personal adviser on matters affecting enlisted forces.

Grinston has held every enlisted leadership position in artillery, graduated from ranger school, airborne school, drill sergeant school, and air assault school.

His deployments include Operation Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. He also has several medals including the Army Distinguished Service Medal and the Bronze Star.

Grinston says that installing discipline in young soldiers is key and that the U.S. Army is the best in the world.

“One of the things that I told them, as a young soldier, as a young American, is have some goals. And then you work everyday,” said Sergeant Major Grinston. “It may seem boring, and it’s going to be tedious. It’s going to be hard because it’s not all exciting. It’s how you maintain those small things every day.”

Griston became Sergeant Major of the Army back in August after enlisting and completing basic training at fort sill 32 years ago.

Tonight, Grinston will be the keynote speaker at the st. Barbara’s Day Ball.