Serial animal hoarder back in jail after allegedly being found with more dogs

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman who has been in and out of jail regularly the last few years for animal cruelty and hoarding is back in jail, about three months since being placed on probation which prohibits possession of any animals.

62-year-old Joy Jackson was booked into jail Thursday, without bond, for violation of those restrictions.

The motion to revoke her probation alleges that on October 15, she was in possession of a dog, or dogs, and a cage, or cages, and that she also failed to provide proof that she installed an ignition interlock to prevent drunk driving, as required in her probation terms.

Jackson was released August 24, 2021, after a jail term required in the probated sentence.

In June, she was placed on five years probation with a $10,000 probated fine, meaning she will not have to pay if she completes her probation. She was also required to complete 120 hours of community service.

Jackson pleaded guilty to an earlier cruelty case involving around three dozen animals found in her home on FM 368 in 2019. Authorities said they were living in filthy conditions, and there was no electricity in the house.

After that case, she was arrested numerous times for other cases of cruelty and driving while intoxicated.

Jackson has previous convictions of terroristic threats, false report, convictions for four DWI arrests and others for driving with a suspended license.

In January, after being released on bond, she was re-arrested after being found driving without the required ignition interlock device. Deputies also found more dogs in her house.

In the motion to revoke, the district attorney asked for a sentence of not less than 180 days and not more than two years.