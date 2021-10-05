Serial car burglar monitored by police tracking device pleads guilty

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, police describe as a serial car burglar, won’t be doing any vehicle break-ins for a few months after he is sentenced to jail time.

And, his multiple crimes underscore the importance of heeding the often-repeated warning of police not to leave valuables or documents in your vehicles, locked or not.

According to court records, 39-year-old Kyle Lunger pleaded guilty to six vehicle burglary charges Tuesday in 78th District Court.

Wichita County Jail booking

He will serve 17 months in state jail for each charge, but the sentences will be served all together, not consecutively.

Lunger already had multiple convictions for burglary of vehicles, burglary of habitations and theft.

When numerous car break-ins began occurring in Burkburnett early this year, police obtained a warrant to attach a tracking device to the vehicle he was driving.

One day after attaching the tracking device, police made an arrest after the device showed he stopped for around a minute near a car they later found had been burglarized, then drove off.

Police said when questioned, he admitted the burglaries but he didn’t know where the purses, cards and other stolen items were because he given them away, thrown them in dumpsters or had been high on meth.

Jail records show he was charged in February with nine burglaries in a three-day period.

Most of the thefts were “smash and grabs,” where windows were busted and the thief grabbed purses, wallets, cash, cards, guns, and other items.

Police said Lunger would even use his arm or elbow to break windows, and left blood all around the scene of one break-in.

Jail records show Lunger has been arrested 20 times since 2002 with 14 burglary of a vehicle charges.

One more burglary of a vehicle charge is pending, and he has had 8 charges dismissed.