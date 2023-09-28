WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

A 64-year-old man, whose name has been withheld, was traveling eastbound on Kell Boulevard when he approached a left-hand curve right before Travis Street.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, struck a curb, and his bike landed in the grassy median, according to Crash Investigation Unit Sergeant Sullivan.

Sullivan said the 64-year-old’s injuries appeared to be serious, and he was transported to United Regional for treatment.

The Crash Investigation Unit with the Wichita Falls Police Department are currently investigating the cause of the wreck.