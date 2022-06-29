WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 17 years, Amy Key Pool welcomed students into Cunningham Elementary each morning. Following a tragic accident last week, those same students and faculty are now remembering her life and legacy left behind.

A bright light, an infectious smile, and a person who loved wholeheartedly, that’s who many friends and family said was Amy Pool.

“Amy was a person that loved big and loved hard, and I’m just her friend, but it was like family,” family friend Christina Sanchez said. “We spent Christmases together, Thanksgivings together, we had Sunday fun day together; that was a thing, but it was always hard getting up and going to work on Monday.”

“A loving person, she would do anything in the world for anybody type of person,” Amy’s partner Brandey Honeycutt said. “She loved hard, and she loved her friends, her family; in the very short three years that we were together, we built a family that’s absolutely unbreakable.”

Pool worked as a secretary for Cunningham for nearly two decades and encouraged students each morning.

“She was the face of Cunningham Elementary,” Amy’s former husband Shane Pool said. “You know, all these kids when they started here and are now grown adults that attended this, and she would’ve been happy.”

“Cunningham was her life she knew; we were actually talking to the pastor, it used to blow our minds because she could tell you parents’ names, kids’ names, family members’ names of kids she had seventeen years ago, like we couldn’t go anywhere without someone knowing her or remembering her,” Honeycutt said.

“She ran this school for seventeen years, and when I say ran, I say ran,” Sanchez said. “She was only a secretary, but she was the person at the front desk. She was the person you talk to about everything, she knew the ins and outs, and she knew every kid’s name; somebody could walk in and you could be like, ‘Who’s that?’ and she would know who it was.”

A memorial was held at Cunningham Elementary Wednesday morning to honor Pool, with a large gathering showing that she is truly missed by so many.

“Just her infectious smile, and her quick wit,” Pool said.

“Her smile, her laugh, and her sassiness,” Sanchez said.

“Day-to-day life with her yelling at me because it’s always cold in the house or it being a hundred degrees outside, and she’s outside in her sweatshirt and just things like that,” Honeycutt said. “Everything, just her, just her presence in my life.”

Pool is survived by her mother, two sons, her daughter, grandson, and her partner, who all hope that more people will “Love like Amy”.

A tribute video will be uploaded to her memorial page in the next few days, according to Honeycutt.