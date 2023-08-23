A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for Tim Powers.

LUBBOCK (KFDX/KJTL) — A celebration of life service will be held Friday for a lifelong educator who died this week, after more than four decades in the field of education, including 10 with the Wichita Falls Independent School District.

Dr. Tim Powers will be honored and remembered Friday, August 25, in Lubbock where he served as a professor of education at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus.

Powers came to the WFISD in 2003 from Pampa to serve as assistant superintendent and chief academic officer.

While with WFISD, he twice served as interim superintendent and also served as acting principal at McNiel Junior High until a new principal could be hired.

In 2014, he decided to move into higher education at Wayland to help guide and educate future teachers. Wayland established the Tim and Janice Powers Scholarship to assist teachers in their education.

His celebration of life will be at 10:30 Friday morning at Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the scholarship at Wayland.