ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls helping Wichita West VFD

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—A local cleaning service company is doing its part to help a volunteer fire department.

The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department is in need of some help to purchase a new brush truck.

“These brush trucks will actually help us go out into the fields, off-road,” Firefighter Justin Deegan said. “Help us fight these grass fires, kind of like the one we had yesterday, 25 acres. These trucks will help us actually get off-road and get back to these fires. They can also be used for structure protection, different assets like that.”

The goal is to raise $57,000 by Jan. 2020, to help with this, ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls is donating 10% of its residential services over the next two months. Marketing Director Emily Schendel said they wanted to help Wichita West because they are the first line of defense for their office off of Seymour Highway.

“We thought about getting together with them and creating a way that we can give donations back to them by helping the community,” Schendel said. “We do a lot of involvement with non-profits volunteering and we also do sponsorships but this was a way for us to give back in a different manner.”

The community coming together to help out is vital for volunteer fire departments.

“Since we are totally a non-profit organization, any type of money or anything we raise for the fire department directly to us is very beneficial,” Deegan said. “We have no other income coming in besides what the public gives us.”

With the help of the community, volunteer firefighters like Deegan can help protect you while also making sure they return back to the station safe. Deegan said they hope to have the truck by the end of Feb. or the middle of March.