ServiceMaster seeing slight increase in business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the best ways to beat the Coronavirus is to stay as clean as possible. Which may be the reason why some cleaning companies have seen a spike in business.

Suprisingly to some, the owner of ServiceMaster said they are seeing only a little influx of business related to COVID-19 but that could soon change.

“We’ve seen a small increase in our commercial customers have asked for additional cleaning, additional disinfecting,” ServiceMaster Owner Michael Albert said. “Overall we have not seen a major increase.”

As a cleaning and restoration company that does several jobs locally while also helping out during national disasters, Albert said their newest obstacle is COVID-19.

“The biggest concern we’ve had is making sure our staff is safe and that they are protected,” Albert said.

Even though COVID-19 is an infectious virus and can cover several surfaces in your home, Operations Manager AmyJo Hallmark said the way they clean doesn’t change.

“We do a hard touch clean,” Hallmark said. “Which basically is all of your main components around a home or a business that are touched on a daily basis. We do a thermal fog to disinfect and then we would do a wipe down.”

Albert advises those who are looking at a group or person to come clean their home or business, to make sure whoever you choose is qualified.

“If you are looking to have a company or an individual to disinfect your building, please make sure that they are truly trained,” Albert said. “Have they had the hazwoper, have they had the HAZMAT certifications necessary to do this? Are they properly insured? There are very few companies out there that are trained and qualified to do this.”

By doing this and following CDC guidelines, they hope this will help in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Albert also said with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, things could change in terms of the amount of business they start receiving. As a reminder, you can disinfect as much as you want but staying home and social distancing is the best bet from bringing the virus into your home.