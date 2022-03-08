HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Services are set for the Henrietta cowboy who died in a house fire last week.

Friends and family will lay Ryan Clayton to rest Saturday, March 19. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the Henrietta Cowboys Church. Burial will follow at White Hill Cemetery in Jolly.

Clayton, who was paralyzed after a car accident in 1999, is remembered by the community as a brother, son and true Clay County cowboy.

A family friend created a GoFundme to help the family with funeral costs and at last check, that GoFundMe has raised almost $17,000.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page. The link to purchase t-shirts can be found here.