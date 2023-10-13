WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral arrangements have been set for three Texoma high school students who tragically lost their lives after an early morning crash near Holliday on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Services for Sydnee Jackson Trammell, 15, of Henrietta, will take place on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Vernon, with Rev. Mark Sims officiating. Burial will follow at the Eastview Cemetery in Vernon. A visitation for Trammell will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Colby Dakota Cargal, 16, of Wichita Falls, are set for Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Internment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park.

Final arrangements for Haegan Ryen Williams, 16, of Iowa Park, are set for Friday, October 13, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Iowa Park. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. A graveside service at Highland Cemetery will follow the funeral service.

Cargal and Williams were both juniors at Iowa Park High School. Trammell was a sophomore at Henrietta High School, where she played volleyball and basketball, was a member of the One Act Play, and was on the district radio team.

According to Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on Monday, October 9, 2023, at about 2:30 a.m. on Business U.S. 277 off of U.S. Highway 277, near Holliday.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the three teenagers, who were all passengers of the crash, were pronounced deceased on the scene due to injuries sustained during the crash. A 17-year-old male, who was driving the vehicle, was taken to United Regional with incapacitating injuries following the crash. His current status is unknown at this time.

The tragic and unexpected loss of Cargal, Williams, and Trammell has devastated residents of Texoma, with thousands of community members sharing their condolences, support, and prayers on social media.

Several community members and local businesses have organized fundraisers to help the families of Cargal, Williams, and Trammell offset expenses, including a fish fry taking place at the S&H parking lot on Saturday, October 14, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as a fundraiser being held at Ken’s Pizza in Iowa Park on Wednesday, October 18, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sympathies and condolences can be arranged online for Trammell, Cargal, and Williams.