LAWTON, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Services are set for the firefighter who died battling a large fire in Comanche County.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. in McMahon Auditorium on Ferris Avenue in Lawton.

55-year-old April Partridge, with the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department, was fighting the fire when she got separated from her vehicle resulting in her death.

Officials say other firefighters were also injured.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Click here to donate to the Edgewater Park VFD.