WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a 24-year-old Wichita Falls man who tragically lost his life following a crash on Arena Road earlier this month.

Caleb McWhorter, 24, of Wichita Falls, was pronounced dead on the scene after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a pickup in the 3400 block of Arena Road on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at around 6 p.m.

According to family members, services for McWhorter have been set for Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Hampton Vaughn Funeral Home located in Wichita Falls.

McWhorter’s family members said he was a football player while he attended City View High School beginning his sophomore year.

While at City View, McWhorter also set a pole vault record that stood until Spring 2023, according to family members. They also said he went to State in powerlifting during his senior year.

Family members of McWhorter told the KFDX/KJTL newsroom that he will be truly missed.