Services set for former Hometown Hero

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Services are set for one of a KFDX Hometown Heroes, a hero to the youth of Iowa Park as well.

Louis Sefcik, 85, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6.

Sefcik was born in Wilbarger County and was a graduate of Harrold High School and Kilgore College.

In 1956, Sefcik opened Louis Jewelry in Iowa Park, and besides his love of work as a jeweler, Sefcik loved to fish.

He also loved very much spending time with kids in the Everett Boulware Gymnasium for Iowa Park’s youth basketball program.

As a charter member of the Iowa Park Optimist Club, Sefcik was instrumental in seeing through the gym’s completion in 1995.

Service for family and friends is set for Saturday, Jan 25 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Iowa Park.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.