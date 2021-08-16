Services set for former Wichita County Sheriff

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral services for former Wichita County Sheriff Tom Callahan have been set.

The funeral will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace on Saturday, August 21, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park with full honors led by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace on Thursday, August 19, at 7 p.m.

Callahan was the longest-serving sheriff in Wichita County history, serving his term and retiring in 2008 he Sheriff Duke was elected. The former sheriff was with the office for over 30 years and sheriff for 22.