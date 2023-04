WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A memorial service is set for tomorrow, Friday, April 7, for a former long-time Wichita County Tax Assessor.

Lou Murdock passed away Tuesday at the age of 86. She served as Tax Assessor-Collector from 2001 until 2012. After Tommy Smyth was elected that year. Murdock was excited about spending more time with her 99-year-old mother, 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Tomorrow’s memorial service will be at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church.