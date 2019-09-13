Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) – Services are set for a Graham man who died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday, according to the Graham Leader.

The leader reports Ronnie Dee Arrell, 62, was traveling north on Highway 16 when he lost conTrol and was thrown off his three-wheeled motorcycle.

The local newspaper also reported Arrell was thrown from his motorcycle and died before an air ambulance was able to transport him.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Oak Street Baptist Church in Graham.

According to his obituary, Arnell was born in Olney and lived in Graham most of his life.