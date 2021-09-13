Services set for long time former Wichita County storm spotter

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Services have been set for former Wichita County Storm Spotter Coordinator Charlie Byars.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Lunn’s Colonial Chapel, 2812 Midwestern Parkway. Byars passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12.

Byars began his involvement in storm spotting in 1955 and worked to keep the community safe during Terrible Tuesday.

Byars continued to chase storms, eventually becoming the Wichita County Storm Spotter Coordinator. His continuing dedication to the safety of the community has been an inspiration to others who have since joined in the storm watch effort.