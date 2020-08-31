Services set for long-time WFPD, WCSO chaplain

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral arrangements are set for a local pastor who served several local agencies, including the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Martin Bartlett, 67, died peacefully at his Wichita Falls home surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 27.

Bartlett was the founding pastor of Anchor Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, where he served for the last 23 years.

Bartlett also served as a chaplain for the Wichita County Sheriff, Wichita Falls Police Department, and Marketplace Ministries.

Bartlett also served on the Mission Board for the World Baptist Fellowship and the Board of Directors for Minnetonka Christian Camp in Clayton, Oklahoma.

The family will hold a visitation between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Crestview Memorial Park.

A celebration of life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Anchor Baptist Church.

You can view Bartlett’s obituary here.