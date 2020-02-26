Services set for longtime Texoma dermatologist, polio survivor Dr. Thomas Taylor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A longtime Wichita Falls dermatologist who treated generations of Texomans has passed away.

Dr. Thomas Taylor passed away Monday at the age of 86. Taylor first studied to be a dentist with hopes of becoming a professional golfer. However, while playing golf at dental college one day, Taylor began showing symptoms of polio.

Taylor had to give up both his dream of becoming a professional golfer and his dream of being a dentist after a polio diagnosis rendered him unable to stand for the required time for either profession.

Despite predictions he would never be able to stand or get out of his wheelchair, Taylor changed his study to dermatology and opened his practice in Wichita Falls in 1964.

Taylor served as president of the Wichita County Educational Foundation, which raised money for pre-med students at Midwestern State University and Vernon College.

Visitation for the family will be Sunday, March 1 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Taylor will be held on Monday, March 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Floral Heights United Methodist Church.