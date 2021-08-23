Services set for retired Iowa Park Police Lieutenant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Services have been set for former retired Iowa Park Police Lieutenant Jimmy Eaton.

Memorial services for Jimmy will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Grace Church of Iowa Park. You can leave a memorial message for the family by clicking here.

Eaton retired as a lieutenant with the Iowa Park Police Department after 26 years of service to the community. While serving as a police officer, Jimmy became the first K-9 officer for the department.

Eaton died on August 20, 2021. He was 62 years old.