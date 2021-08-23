Services set for retired Iowa Park Police Lieutenant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Services have been set for former retired Iowa Park Police Lieutenant Jimmy Eaton.

Memorial services for Jimmy will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Grace Church of Iowa Park. You can leave a memorial message for the family by clicking here.

Eaton retired as a lieutenant with the Iowa Park Police Department after 26 years of service to the community. While serving as a police officer, Jimmy became the first K-9 officer for the department.

Eaton died on August 20, 2021. He was 62 years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News