Services set for retired WFPD officer, pioneer for women in law enforcement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Funeral services have been set for a retired Wichita Falls Police officer who spend 34 years with the Wichita Falls Police Department and paved the path to equality for women in local law enforcement.

Billie Kate Collier passed away on July 15 at the age of 93.

Collier began her WFPD career in 1953 when she was issued an identification card that stated her job title was “police woman.”

In 1956, a letter was written by the Wichita Falls city manager to the WFPD police chief stating none of the nine women who worked at the Police Department were recognized as police women or connected with the Police Department itself.

The city manager said a new city budget would designate only four “police matrons” upon successfully passing an exam.

Collier was one of the women who passed the exam and became a “police matron”.

Years later, Collier and two other women fought and won the right be called police officers and receive the same pay as their male counterparts.

Collier retired in 1988 after 34 years of service to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

A celebration of life will be held at Owens and Brumley Funeral Homes on Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m.

Collier will be laid to rest beside her husband Sam Collier, who passed away in 2002, at a private inurnment at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.