Services set for Ricardo Cantu, beloved restaurant owner and military supporter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Memorial services for Ricardo Cantu have been set for Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Noon.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, members of the Cantu family have decided to keep memorial services private but will live stream the memorial to allow anyone to pay their respects virtually.

The services will be live-streamed on the El Mejicano Restaurant and Cantina Facebook page at Noon on Tuesday.

Cantu, 89, was the founder, president and CEO of Cantu Services, Inc. and long-time owner of El Mejicano.

In addition to his success, Cantu was known around the community for his generosity and his support of the military.

In August 2014 Cantu was awarded Outstanding Civilian Organization of the Year by the Texas Air Force Association.

Cantu was a supporter of Sheppard Air Force Base and would give free meals to military personnel regularly.

In April 2017, Cantu and one of his daughters funded the trips for 10 families to see the Wichita Falls Coyotes soccer team compete in the state tournament after making it there for the first time in school history.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or Kindred Hospice.