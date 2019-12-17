Services set for Shawn Sargent

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Services are set for Friday for an Iowa Park boy who was struck and killed by a train Saturday morning.

12-year-old Shawn Sargent will be laid to rest Friday afternoon following a funeral at First Baptist Church of Iowa Park at 11 that morning.

Investigators say the accident happened at around 8:45 Saturday morning off Iowa Park Road.

Police Chief Steve Davis says the train struck Shawn, who was walking across the tracks to get a soda.

A Burlington Northern – Santa Fe railway spokesperson said Shawn was not at a crossing when he tried to get across the tracks.

Investigators say he died instantly.

If you would like to help the family of Shawn Sargent, you may do so through Pilgrim Bank.

Pilgrim bank has several locations in Texoma. Just visit one of the locations and say you would like to donate to the benefit of Shawn Sargent.

Pilgrim Bank locations and phone numbers include: