Services set for Wichita Falls man murdered in Richardson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A homicide investigation is underway in Richardson involving a well-known Wichita Falls man who graduated from Rider and MSU Texas.

Richardson Police officials said Clayton Baxter, 37, was shot and killed Sunday morning in what authorities are calling a physical confrontation.

According to investigators, Baxter and the shooter were introduced by a mutual friend.

Police said officers started life-saving efforts on Baxter, before paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man suspected of shooting Baxter has been cooperative in the investigation, according to Richardson police

Richardson Police said they plan to bring the case before a grand jury.

Back in 2014, Baxter owned Lonestar Water Hauling in the middle of the drought when the city had strict water restrictions.

He was also a champion bodybuilder earning many awards.

Baxter was also involved in a high-profile lawsuit against his former employer Jody Wade in 2017.

Baxter’s visitation is until 8 p.m. Thursday at Lunn’s Funeral Home.

His funeral is Friday at 11 a.m. over at OneLife Community Church. His service will also be live-streamed.