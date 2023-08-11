WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — SERVPRO is currently responding remotely to damages in the area.
The company is actively responding to losses in the area on Friday, August 11, 2023, from severe storms with roof tarping, water extraction, drying and debris removal with skid steer loaders.
Co-owner of SERVPRO in Wichita Falls and Lawton, Kaycee Ryan, said the company’s Wichita Falls office is currently without power.
Ryan requested that, with calls dropping due to damaged cell towers in the area, callers reach out to the company via Facebook Messenger with their needs and requests. From there, SERVPRO will add their request to their list of necessary repairs.
SERVPRO employees are out in the field and will be working diligently to get everyone’s needs taken care of, Ryan said.
