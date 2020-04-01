Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Fort Sill, first positive case fully recovers

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office announced Wednesday that a total of seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed related to the instillation.

The first patient to test positive for COVID-19 has fully recovered and completed all medical steps to safely return to work, according to officials.

The Public Affairs Office also announced that the Commanding General has extended the Health and Safety Stand Down form March 23 through April 14.

You can read the full press release below: