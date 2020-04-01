1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm 5 new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 43 Second confirmed case of COVID-19 at Sheppard AFB Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche County, total now 21
1  of  23
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Fort Sill, first positive case fully recovers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office announced Wednesday that a total of seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed related to the instillation.

The first patient to test positive for COVID-19 has fully recovered and completed all medical steps to safely return to work, according to officials.

The Public Affairs Office also announced that the Commanding General has extended the Health and Safety Stand Down form March 23 through April 14.

You can read the full press release below: