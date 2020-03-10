Seven self-quarantined at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Seven people have been self-quarantined as a precaution, a representative with the Public Affairs Office of Fort Sill confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The Public Affairs Office said this is out of an abundance of caution, and they do not believe at this time that any of the seven members are infected with COVID-19.

Officials with Fort Sill announced today on their official Facebook page that they have begun taking precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the statement, service members and family members arriving from or returning from high-risk areas will be placed under a 14-day self-quarantine either at home or in barracks to monitor their health and ensure they are clear of any symptoms.

This comes just days after the state of Oklahoma announced it’s first presumed positive case of COVID-19, before which Fort Sill announced further preventative measures the base is taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

You can read their full statement below: