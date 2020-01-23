Seven years later, WF man charged with indecency with a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Seven years after the incidents allegedly occurred, a Wichita Falls man has been charged with molesting a then seven years old girl.

According to authorities, William Ira Wiltse, 79, turned himself in and bonded out of jail Wednesday on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The victim was 11 when she reported the incidents.

In the forensic interviews, the victim said on two separate occasions, Wiltse would wake her up late at night, take her into a bathroom, take off her pajamas and underwear and look at and touch her private area.

Police said the incidents would have been around March 1, 2013, when the victim was in first grade.

Wiltse has no previous arrests according to public record.