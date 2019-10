(KFDX/KJTL) — Four Boost Mobile locations in Texoma have been closed.

The Boost Mobile located on 1908 9th Street and the store on 4022 Call Field Road in Wichita Falls have both been closed.

Aditionally, the store on 807 Hillcrest Drive in Vernon and 414 S Avenue D in Burkburnett have been closed.

The reason for the sudden closures is still unkown.

