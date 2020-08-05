Several businesses along Call Field experienced temporary water issues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some businesses along Call Field road temporarily experienced water issues due to a water main leak.

According to Wichita Falls Utilities Operation Manager Daniel Nix, there was a water main leak at 3111 Midwestern Parkway. To make repairs, it required that water be turned off all the way back to the Burlington Store on Call Field.

The leak has been repaired and they are restoring water currently.

Businesses on Call Field such as Chilli’s and Schlotzsky’s had water issues but the water has been restored, according to employees.

Chick-Fil-A is still experiencing water issues which has delayed its open.