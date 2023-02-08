WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A handful of current and former administrators for the City View Independent School District have been booked into the Wichita County Jail on February 8, 2023.

City View ISD’s superintendent Tony Bushong, former City View Jr/Sr High School principal Daryl Frazier, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, and former City View Jr/Sr High School counselor Cindy Leaverton are all currently listed on the Wichita County Jail roster.

All five current or former administrators are charged with failing to make the required child abuse report, and each is being held on a $20,000 bond.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the arrests are linked to an ongoing investigation by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

