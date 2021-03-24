Several familiar faces show up to deliver meals for Champions Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Today is Champions Day for Meals on Wheels volunteers here in Wichita Falls! To celebrate, nearly forty familiar faces from around town turned out for the meals on wheels organization, including our team here at KFDX.

It takes a team to make a difference, and today at the annual Meals on Wheels Champions Day, a team of more than thirty volunteers showed up to help and say thanks to all those who volunteer and donate to feed the hungry every day.

“Wichita Falls has an amazing heart. I’ve never seen such heart and such caring from so many people, it’s amazing,” Director of Special Programs for Meals on Wheels, Lisa Williams said.

City leaders, the fire chief, sheriff’s office, even politicians pitched in, and Shatanya Clarke and I, along with Darrell, Lauren and Zach gave up covering news for a while to be in the news.

“Today we came out here to volunteer for meals on wheels for Champions Day and we just think that this is such a good cause especially after everything that everyone has been through over the past year, it’s nice to get out here and see people face to face and be able to help in any way that we can,” Lauren Linville said.

We met some amazing people along the way, and honestly, the whole experience was very eye-opening.

“This is my first time actually volunteering, normally we come on these routes with volunteers and see the good work that they do but being able to be a part of that today was really humbling and a great experience,” Shatanya Clarke said.

Our route took roughly one hour to complete, something that Williams wants to remind people of.

You don’t have to dedicate your entire day to make someone else’s.

“There’s a misconception about that where people think that you have to do it every day, you do not, and if you’re going on vacation great, we’ll cover it, some people go for a month and then come back so it’s not an obligation that we cant workaround if you want to do it,” Williams said.

Because not only are you delivering a meal, you’re delivering reassurance for some clients who may not see anyone else that day.

If you would like to volunteer for the Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels program, click here.