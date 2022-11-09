WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony Wednesday, November 9, to celebrate numerous achievements among their ranks.

The ceremony started at 10 a.m. and included life saving awards, certificate of merits and longevity recognition for 15 to 20 years of service.

Sheriff David Duke and the WCSO also received recognition by the Jacksboro Police Department for their assistance in helping after the EF-3 tornado strike back on March 21st.

Sheriff Duke said he believes it’s important that everyone who works for the sheriff’s office be recognized for not taking any shortcuts, doing their jobs and get rewarded for it.

“Praising the people that work for you for doing their jobs and especially for being outstanding while doing their jobs, for… being able to save lives,” Duke said. “[They] do things in their career that you need to award them for and let them know publicly that ‘Hey, these are the guys that are protecting our community,’ these are the guys and gals that are doing the stuff to get the bad things off the street.”

Duke said this was the largest ceremony that they’ve been able to have since before the Covid-19 pandemic.