Several Oklahoma counties report new COVID-19 cases, recoveries Friday

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Friday morning, brining the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 116.

The State Department of Health also reported one more recovered case of COVID-19 in Comanche County, bringing their total number of recoveries to 69.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 4,330 on Thursday to 4,424 on Friday, an increase of 94 cases across the state.

Officials also reported six more deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state of Oklahoma, bringing the state-wide total number of fatalities to 266.

Five deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area as of May 8, two in Comanche County, two in Cotton County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Three other Texoma counties in Oklahoma saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department.

Jefferson County and Kiowa County each reported one new COVID-19 case, while Tillman County reported three new cases.

Additionally, two other counties reported new recoveries from coronavirus, with Jackson County reporting three new recoveries and Kiowa County reporting one new recovery.

As previously reported, Cotton County reported a second death linked to COVID-19 on Friday.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths (1 New)

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

0 Deaths

2 Recoveries

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

19 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

17 Recoveries (1 New)

6 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries (1 New)

19 Confirmed Cases (3 New)

0 Deaths

1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

