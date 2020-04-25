1  of  5
Several stores remain closed despite Wichita Co. order allows reopening

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Non-essential businesses in Wichita County were allowed to open their doors as of 8 a.m. following Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom lifting the shelter-in-place order Friday afternoon.

Retail chains like Kohl’s and Ross are still temporarily closed because of COVID-19. Some of these stores are offering curbside pickup as a part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, but doors are still closed to the public.

Local business owners said they have fears that reopening will violate Abbott’s executive order and would put their state license at risk, so many will wait until Abbott’s scheduled press conference Monday, April 27.

