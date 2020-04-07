Several Texoma communities rally behind local family

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Several Texoma communities are rallying behind a local family after they lost their 7-year-old daughter last week.

Those who knew her say she was someone who loved her family and could be seen cheering on her dad at football games. Even though she’s gone., she won’t be forgotten.

“They brought out a wheelchair and checked her pulse ox,” Addison Pope’s dad Tim Pope said. “The amount of oxygen in your body and it was 85 which is not good. So, from there I was able to pick her up, I put her in the wheelchair, i gave her a hug and a kiss and she said ‘I love you daddy,’ and i said ‘I love you too.”

Addison was a 7-year-old who lived in Bluegrove who was full of life. But on March 28, 2020, she started to feel ill.

“Her mother brought her in to Clinics of North Texas and they did a chest x-ray and they saw that in her lower left lung she had pneumonia,” Pope said. “The starting signs of pneumonia.”

Just a few days later after seeing minor improvements, things shifted and Addison was taken to United Regional before being flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

“From 99 it began to go down and I said ‘nurse, her heart rate is going down rapidly,” Pope said. “Never the blood pressure but the heart rate. She called the doctor in, before you know it there are 10 doctors, nurses, everyone involved came in there.”

After performing CPR on Addison for 30 minutes, the doctor delivered the devastating news.

“He came over at 30 minutes and said this is what we’ve done for your daughter, we’ve tried to start her heart, we’ve tried to do everything we medically can and he said, ‘I’m sorry her heart is not able to start again,” Pope said.

Since her passing, several Texoma communities, like Henrietta where Addison went to school and Archer City, have come together to show their support.

“Our school community is very strong,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said. “Even though we are apart right now, we are not in the classroom everyday it still hurts. I know the teachers, the substitute teachers, anyone that has had contact with her certainly are heartbroken.”

Archer City ISD Athletic Director Shad Hanna said it’s tough watching someone go through this.

“I hope, I pray that in my life I never see another man go through what he went through,” Hanna said. “It broke my heart for him and I have two daughters and the first thing he told me was because I said ‘man what can I do to help you,’ and he said ‘man I’ll tell you what you can do is go hug your daughters tight.”

Even though she’s gone, Pope said she will always be daddy’s little girl.

“Everything she experienced, everything she went to,” Pope said. “Learned how to ski this past year. Those are always great memories we will cherish about her. But she was full of life and never met a stranger. Would help classmates if they needed help. Just an excellent child that i was proud to be her daddy.”

Pope also told me she was a huge Elvis fan and loved playing softball for the “Henrietta Heat.” Also, you can donate at any Legend Bank location and tell them it is for Addison Pope. If you wish to donate for the memorial scholarship, please mail them to Archer City ISD, Addison Pope Memorial Scholarship.