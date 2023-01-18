A Red Flag Warning has been issued for several counties in western Oklahoma and western North Texas.

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Over 20 counties in Texoma are under threat of severe fire conditions.

The National Weather Service announced a Red Flag Warning for the area for Wednesday, January 18, from the afternoon into the evening.

The NWS locations in Norman, San Angelo, Lubbock and Fort Worth all listed Red Flag Warnings due to dry fuels, low humidity and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Any fires that develop during the Red Flag Warning are likely to spread and grow rapidly.

During a Red Flag Warning, it’s recommended not to do any outdoor burning or welding, and the public is asked not to throw cigarette butts.

The Texas counties under the Red Flag warning are:

Archer

Baylor

Childress

Clay

Cottle

Foard

Hardeman

Haskell

Jack

King

Knox

Montague

Stonewall

Throckmorton

Wichita

Wilbarger

Young

The Oklahoma counties included in the warning are: