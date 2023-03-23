WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Storms are expected to make their way across Texoma counties Thursday night, March 23, 2023, and may continue overnight into early Friday morning, March 24, 2023.

Stick with Texoma's Weather Authority on Texoma's Homepage as we continually update this story below as new alerts are issued and more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 4:19 p.m.

At 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Cotton, and Tillman Counties in Oklahoma until 5 p.m.

Potential threats for the warned areas include wind speeds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter.

The warning issued for Wichita and Wilbarger Counties was allowed to expire at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

At 3:34 p.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wichita and Wilbarger Counties in Texas as well as Tillman County in Oklahoma until 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties in Texoma; Archer, Baylor, Clay, Comanche, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jackson, Jefferson, King, Kiowa, Knox, Stephens, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Tillman, Wichita and Wilbarger until 11 p.m. on March 23, 2023.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that the atmospheric conditions are right to produce a severe thunderstorm.

The main threat for large to very large hail will come in the afternoon and evening hours. Strong wind gusts will be possible during this time as well. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

The storms that arrive in the overnight hours are more likely to produce strong wind gusts along with some large hail. These storms will be most likely across the southeastern half of the area.

