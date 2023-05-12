AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday, March 12, 2023, to reflect the latest information from Texoma’s Weather Authority. Refresh this page often for the most up-to-date severe weather outlook.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of severe weather is possible for a majority of Texoma on Friday, May 12, 2023, during the early afternoon and evening hours.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that will be in effect until 11 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, in the following Texoma counties:

Archer , Baylor , Clay , Jack , Knox , Montague , Throckmorton , Wichita , Wilbarger , and Young Counties in North Texas

, , , , , , , , , and Counties in North Texas Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens, and Tillman Counties in Southwest Oklahoma

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service in Norman, OK

A majority of the counties to the east of Texoma fall under a slight risk for severe storms, whereas the westernmost counties in Texoma are at a marginal risk for severe storms to develop in the afternoon and evening hours on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Potential hazards included in the severe thunderstorm watch include wind speeds between 60 and 80 miles per hour and hail up to the size of golf balls. While there is a possibility for a tornado to develop, the potential tornado risk during this time is very low.

According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is most likely to develop by 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and is expected to end in the area at around 10 p.m.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service in Norman, OK

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said the severe weather possibility for Friday, May 12, differs from the severe weather that impacted Texoma on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Bohling said storms are very likely on Friday, but their potential impacts are much lower, and the main concerns for Texomans will be strong winds and pockets of large hail that could develop into the early evening hours. Heavier rainfall is expected during Friday’s severe weather as well, with much of the area also under a flood watch.

As always, stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on-air and online throughout the evening on Friday, May 12, 2023, for the latest weather updates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on Texoma’s Homepage as we monitor this and other severe weather threats that may impact Texoma in the coming days, weeks, and months. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.