UPDATE: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:15 p.m. for the following counties:

Texas — Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties

— Hardeman and Wilbarger Counties Oklahoma — Jackson and Tillman Counties

Expect wind speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

Expect hail sizes of up to an inch.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. for the following counties:

Texas — Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties

— Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties Oklahoma — Comanche, Cotton, Jackson, Jefferson, Stephens, and Tillman Counties

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling is expecting severe weather in Texoma after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. This story will constantly be updated throughout the night as severe weather approaches and impacts parts of Texoma.

In the event the National Weather Service issues a weather watch or warning in Texoma, here’s what each one means and how they are different:

Significant Weather Advisory — Issued for strong thunderstorms that are below severe levels, but still may have some adverse impacts. Usually issued for the threat of wind gusts of 40-58 mph or hail up to 1 inch in diameter.

— Issued for strong thunderstorms that are below severe levels, but still may have some adverse impacts. Usually issued for the threat of wind gusts of 40-58 mph or hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Severe Thunderstorm Watch — Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms over a larger-scale region. Tornadoes are not expected in such situations, but isolated tornado development cannot be ruled out.

— Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms over a larger-scale region. Tornadoes are not expected in such situations, but isolated tornado development cannot be ruled out. Severe Thunderstorm Warning — Issued when there is evidence based on radar or a reliable spotter report that a thunderstorm is producing, or about to produce, wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, structural wind damage, and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or greater.

— Issued when there is evidence based on radar or a reliable spotter report that a thunderstorm is producing, or about to produce, wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, structural wind damage, and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or greater. Tornado Watch — Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes over a larger-scale region.

— Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes over a larger-scale region. Tornado Warning — Issued when there is evidence based on radar or a reliable spotter report that a tornado is imminent or occurring.

