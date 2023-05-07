AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated several times as needed throughout the night on Sunday, May 7, 2023, as the National Weather Service issues severe weather alerts in Texoma counties, so refresh this page often for the latest updates.

UPDATE: Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 6:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring a line of thunderstorms that have the potential to become severe as they move into the western portions of Texoma.

At 6:10 p.m., the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Knox County that will remain in effect until 7:15 p.m.

The main threats in this warning include hail up to about 1.25 inches in diameter and high wind speeds with gusts potentially exceeding 60 miles per hour.

The warned storm is moving in a north-eastern direction, with the potential to remain severe as it enters Foard and Wilbarger Counties in north Texas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As always, stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on-air and online throughout the evening on Sunday and throughout the upcoming week for the latest updates.

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple counties in Texoma are once again under the threat of severe weather as a line of storms moves into and through the KFDX/KJTL viewing area on Sunday night, May 7, 2023.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023, for the following counties:

Texas — Archer, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties

— Archer, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties Oklahoma — Cotton, Jackson, and Tillman Counties

Potential hazards during this time include up to baseball-sized hail, wind speeds reaching up to 80 miles per hour, and a very low potential for tornadic activity.

According to the National Weather Service, many of the counties south of the Red River in Texas are most likely to see severe weather between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023, and counties north of the Red River in Oklahoma are most likely to see severe storms between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Storm activity is expected to move out of Texoma by 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on Texoma’s Homepage as we monitor this and other severe weather threats that may impact Texoma in the coming days, weeks, and months. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.