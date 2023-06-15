AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day on Thursday, June 15, 2023, as the severe weather situation develops. The latest update will appear first. Refreshing this story often will ensure the reader is viewing the latest information.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Severe storms are expected to make their way into Texoma on Thursday, June 15, 2023, with threats of high winds, large hail, and possible tornados looming over many Texoma counties.

According to KFDX and KJTL Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, severe storms are very likely to develop in the late afternoon to early evening hours on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Severe Weather Risk has increased in Wichita Falls for June 15, 2023.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, has indicated that a large portion of Oklahoma is under a moderate risk of severe weather, including all of Comanche, Kiowa, and Stephens Counties, large portions of Cotton and Jefferson Counties, and small portions of Jackson and Tillman Counties.

The threat is reduced an enhanced risk to the southwest, which includes parts of Clay, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties in Texas. Further south and west, the threat is further reduced to a slight risk for severe weather, which includes all of Archer and Baylor Counties, most of Clay, Hardeman, and Wilbarger Counties, and parts of Foard and Wichita Counties.

Potential threats associated with Thursday’s expected severe storms include hail up to the size of a baseball, high wind speeds with gusts reaching 80 miles per hour or higher, and medium potential for tornadic activity.

Image courtesy National Weather Service in Norman, Okla.

Bohling said the current weather forecast models indicate the southern portion of this line of storms is expected to start further to the west and move east, with the western-most counties in Texoma experiencing severe weather first. He said storms are most likely to begin around 4 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a majority of Texoma will likely see severe weather activity begin at around 4 p.m., but the storms could start as early as 3 p.m. The most likely window for severe weather in most of Texoma is between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., and ending by 10 p.m.

The easternmost portions of Texoma will see storms begin later, as early as 6 p.m., but most likely between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., and ending by midnight.

This is a developing news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.