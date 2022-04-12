TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — With a large wildfire risk to the west and severe isolated thunderstorms possible for the eastern counties in the area, Tuesday, April 12 has the potential to be a very wild weather day in Texoma.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said a dry line will set up across the central part of Texoma on Tuesday, with two very different outlooks for the east and the west.

Bohling said in a Facebook post the moist air to the east of the dryline creates the possibility for isolated thunderstorms to develop, and if one were to develop, it would likely become severe.

Due to the nature of the isolated storms that would develop, widespread rain is not expected across the area. The biggest threat would be large to very large size hail and high wind speeds, with some tornadic activity possible.

To the west, dry conditions combined with well above average temperatures create the potential for fires.

Western portions of Wichita, Archer and Young Counties, and all of Baylor, Foard, Throckmorton, and Wilbarger Counties are in Critical Fire Danger.

Hardeman County is almost entirely in the critical fire danger category, with a very small northwestern section falling into the Extreme Fire Danger warning area.

Bohling said any wildfires that did start in those areas would quickly become difficult to contain.

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Weather Authority, and we will be monitoring this potential severe weather as the day progresses.